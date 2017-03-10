C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Simon Courtney back in Court

March 9, 2017
Philipp Richter
Simon Courtney appeared in court today to appeal a conviction for grievous bodily harm, more than a half-year after the attorney was sentenced to three years in prison for running over two people while intoxicated and fleeing the scene.

His lawyer, Laurence Aiolfi spoke to a panel of Judges today, arguing against the conviction because he says evidence of alcohol should have been withdrawn from consideration .
He also argued tyre defects on Mister Courtney’s car could have played a role in the incident.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

