Simon Courtney back in Court

Simon Courtney appeared in court today to appeal a conviction for grievous bodily harm, more than a half-year after the attorney was sentenced to three years in prison for running over two people while intoxicated and fleeing the scene.

His lawyer, Laurence Aiolfi spoke to a panel of Judges today, arguing against the conviction because he says evidence of alcohol should have been withdrawn from consideration .

He also argued tyre defects on Mister Courtney’s car could have played a role in the incident.

