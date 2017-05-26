C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Election News News

BREAKING: Progressives, CDP agree to form Government

May 26, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read
The Progressives and Cayman Democratic Party have signed an agreement to form a coalition Government in the Cayman Islands for the next four years.

Hon. Alden McLaughlin will remain Premier, a Progressives member close to the situation confirms. CDP leader Hon. McKeeva Bush confirms he will serve as Speaker of the House. CDP member Bernie Bush will serve as Deputy Speaker.

Cayman 27 understands independent Tara Rivers will once again join Government. 

That would give Government 11 members while the nine independent members elected appear to form the opposition.

“Not what I  expected after the result of the polls on Wednesday (24 May) when there were 9 independents elected by the people  –   the largest of any group,” Savannah independent member Anthony Eden said in a statement. “Does not reflect the wish of the majority  of Voters  in my opinion.”

“After Seeing the disaster of the elections on Wednesday we sought to get a Government of national unity,” Mr. Bush wrote in a statement. “We were approached by the PPM and the independents.We had several meetings.  Last night Ezzard (Miller) declared he would not sit  in a cabinet with me.  He went on to berate me and carry on. (Chris) Saunders joined in.  I therefore can not be a part of them.  I will remain neutral as Speaker,  Bernie (Bush) as Deputy (Speaker) and he and Capt. (Eugene Ebanks)both as a councilor.  I’m sorry but that is how democracy works.”

 

Mr Jonathan Piercy, CDP member had this to say, “If the people didn’t want this sort of Government, people should have voted smarter than they did.  There is nobody that is a traitor, least of all I don’t think McKeeva Bush is a traitor.”

 

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: