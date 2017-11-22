Basketball: Jackrabbits hand Iowa 2nd loss at Cayman Classic

Here are your Day Two scores and highlights from the Cayman Classic:

South Dakota State 80 vs 72 Iowa

Freshman David Jenkins Jr. scored a season-high 23 points as South Dakota State fended off Iowa 80-72 in a consolation semifinal.

Semi-Finals: Cincinnati 75 vs 48 Richmond

The Bearcats were lead by Cane Broome with 13 points, while Jacob Evans added for a 75-48 win.

Semi-Finals: Wyoming vs Louisiana-Lafayette

Alexanders Gorski scored 16 points, while Louis Adams added 14 and Wyoming stayed undefeated to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 70-61.

Buffalo 96 vs 90 Alabama-Birmingham

After a heartbreaking loss to the 12th ranked Bearcats, the University of Buffalo Bulls took the UAB Blazers squeezed out an overtime win 96-90.

Here are your day three Games from the Cayman Classic:

7th and 8th place – 12:00 pm

Game 9: Iowa (away) vs. UAB (home)

6th and 5th place – 2:30 pm

Game 10: South Dakota State (away) vs. Buffalo (home)

4th and 3rd place – 5:00 pm

Game 11: Louisiana (away) vs. Richmond (home)

Finals – 7:30 pm

Game 12: Wyoming (away) vs. Cincinnati (home)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

