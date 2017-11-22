C3 Pure Fibre
Basketball: Jackrabbits hand Iowa 2nd loss at Cayman Classic

November 21, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Here are your Day Two scores and highlights from the Cayman Classic:

South Dakota State 80 vs 72 Iowa

Freshman David Jenkins Jr. scored a season-high 23 points as South Dakota State fended off Iowa 80-72 in a consolation semifinal.

Semi-Finals: Cincinnati 75 vs 48 Richmond 

The Bearcats were lead by Cane Broome with 13 points, while Jacob Evans added for a 75-48 win.

Semi-Finals: Wyoming vs Louisiana-Lafayette

Alexanders Gorski scored 16 points, while Louis Adams added 14 and Wyoming stayed undefeated to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 70-61.

Buffalo 96 vs 90 Alabama-Birmingham

After a heartbreaking loss to the 12th ranked Bearcats, the University of Buffalo Bulls took the UAB Blazers squeezed out an overtime win 96-90.

 

Here are your day three Games from the Cayman Classic:

7th and 8th place – 12:00 pm

Game 9: Iowa (away) vs. UAB (home)

6th and 5th place – 2:30 pm 

Game 10: South Dakota State (away) vs. Buffalo (home)

4th and 3rd place – 5:00 pm

Game 11: Louisiana (away) vs. Richmond (home)

Finals – 7:30 pm

Game 12: Wyoming (away) vs. Cincinnati (home)

 

 

 

 

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

