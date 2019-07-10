Island Games: Dominant squash performance leads day five gold rush

A sweep of the squash doubles events helped the Cayman Islands nearly double its medal total Wednesday (10 July) at the XVIII NatWest Island Games, in Gibraltar.

After winning singles gold in their respective divisions Tuesday, Cameron Stafford and Marlene West teamed up to defeat Guernsey in straight sets (14-5, 14-7) Wednesday to win Mixed Doubles gold. Cayman followed with gold in Women’s Doubles as the duo of Eilidh Bridgeman and Jade Pitcairn beat Guernsey, 15-3, 15-7. The Men’s Doubles team of Jake Kelly and Julian Jervis ensured the gold medal sweep by defeating Gibraltar in straight sets, 15-13, 15-11.

Later in the day, Cayman’s national squash team began its quest for gold in the Team Event, defeating Isle of Man 5-0.

On the track, two-time long jump medalist Carl Morgan added a third medal to his career haul. He won silver with a leap of 7.15 metres. In the same event, Louis Gordon took home his second medal of the games by placing third with a jump of 6.98-metres. It comes just days after he won High Jump gold.

In the pool, 17-year-old Jordan Crooks won his second medal of the games, taking gold in the men’s 100-metre freestyle with a personal best of 49.94 seconds. Also medaling was the team of Avery Lambert, Kyra Rabess, Jillian Crooks and Alison Jackson. They won gold in the 4×100-metre relay, touching the wall in 3:52.14.

Overall, Cayman sits in seventh place in the medal table with eight gold, three silver and three bronze.

Former beach champs advance in the sand

In quarterfinal action, the team of Jessica Wolfenden and Stefania Gandolfi advances to the semifinals in women’s beach volleyball with a 28-26, 21-9 win over the team from the Aland Islands. Cayman’s second women’s duo of Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery suffered their first lost of the games falling 16-21, 17-21 to Gotland. The men’s duo of Richard Campbell and Nathan Dack also lost in quarterfinal action to the Aland Islands, 16-21, 9-21.

Men’s basketball continue to tear up Gibraltar

The defending gold medalists of the Island Games continue to their undefeated streak Wednesday, defeating Gotland in the quarterfinals 114-46. After a late Tuesday night demolition of the Aland Islands 154-15, the men’s national team has now defeated its opponents by a combined score of 500-149.

Women’s basketball played Guernsey in the 5th to 7th place bracket Thursday at 10:15 p.m GMT.

Sprinters cruise to finals appearances

In the 400-metres, both Karim Murray (50.57) and Sherlock Brooks (49.04) will take aim at their first medal of the games after qualifying for finals Wednesday afternoon. Jeavhon Jackson advanced to the Thursday’s semifinals of the 100-metres after crossing the finish line in a time of 11.16 in Heat One. Both Danneika Lyn (25.60) and Danielle Bailey (25.96) also qualified for semifinals in the 200-metres heats. Tiffany Cole missed narrowly out on qualifying for semifinals in the women’s 800-metres with a time 2:19.42. Victor Magalhaes also missed out on qualifying in the 1,500 metres with a time of 4:13.73. He finished 13th in the 5,000 metres, clocking 15:56.68. Aijah Lewis finished sixth in high jump by clearing 1.45-metres.

Swimming

6th: Cole Morgan, 58.75, 100 IM

4th: Raya Embury-Brown, 4:27.70, 400m Free

4th: Alison Jackson, 26.44, 50m Free

7th: Sam Bailey, 2:26.29, 200m Back

5th: John Bodden, 8:49.30, 800m Free

Tennis

Plate Round of 32

Jade Wilkinson (CAY) loses 6-2, 2-6, 0-1(6) to M. McLeod (GIB)

Ilona Groark loses 1-6, 1-6 to L. Smeed (GUE)

Jr Plate Rd of 32

D. Reid (CAY) def S. Redmond (BER) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0(4)

Jake Booker (CAY) loses 6-0, 6-0 to M. Bailey (IOW)

Table Tennis

Group Stage

Women’s Singles

Christine Isaacs (CAY) loses 3-0 to K. Baker (BER)

Christine Isaacs (CAY) loses 3-0 to K. Lunblad (GRE)

Men’s Doubles

W. Alexander/L. Hipkins (CAY) def Falkin Islands 3-0

Jersey def W. Alexander/L. Hipkins (CAY) 3-0

Mixed Doubles

D. Nelson/C Isaacs (CAY) def Faroe Islands 3-1

Greenland def D. Nelson/C Isaacs (CAY) 3-0

