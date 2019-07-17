Cayman gets set for CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers prelims

Cayman’s national men’s football team is set to take the pitch later this month.

The Truman Bodden sports complex will serve as host for a preliminary round of CONCACAF men’s football Olympic qualifying.

Cayman will face Grenada next Wednesday (24 July) before playing Haiti on 28 July.

The winner of the group will play in one of two play-in games for the Caribbean.

The winners of those play-in matches will go through to the main draw of CONCACAF Olympic qualifying.

In the most recent FIFA Coca-Cola world rankings.

Cayman is ranked 205 out of 211 teams.

