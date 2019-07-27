Hurley’s Media Sales
Swimming: Youth trio continue competition at FINA World Championships

July 26, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s youth contingent continued competitive individual swimming this week at the 18th FINA Long Course World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

On Friday (26 July) 19-year-old Lauren Hew clocked 59.57 in the women’s 100 freestyle, good for 56th overall.  Hew will swim in the 50-freestyle Saturday (27 July).

On Monday (22 July), Crooks swam a personal best in the 200-freestyle clocking 1:56.33, good for 59th overall. He would follow that performance on Wednesday (24 July) with a second personal best in the men’s 100 freestyle swimming 52.36, knocking 0.88 seconds off his seed time.

After finishing 41st on Sunday (21 July) in the women’s 400-freestyle with a time of 4:38.17, 14-year-old Raya Embury Brown will swim in her second individual event Friday competing in the 800-free. Olympian Brett Fraser will also swim Friday in the 50-metre freestyle.

All four will compete Saturday in the 4×100-metre freestyle relay.

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

