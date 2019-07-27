Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Basketball: Hornets guard Bacon visits to youth basketball camp

July 26, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon was the latest National Basketball Association star hosted at the 11th annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp held at the Arts & Recreation Centre.

The 23-year-old stopped by for a question and answer, along with pictures for over 1000 campers.

The Lakeland, Florida native was selected 40th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent part of the 2018 season with the Hornets G-League affiliate Greensboro Swarm. He later returned to start the final fifteen games of the season where the Hornets finished with a record of 8-5.

“I didn’t start playing basketball until seventh grade,” said Bacon. “Anybody can do anything, it’s all about the work ethic you have. Everybody has a different path. You just have to keep working. I am sure basketball will grow here.”

Camp Director Patrick Crary – who travels from the United States to Grand Cayman along with coaches to operate the week-long camp –  was happy with the diverse turnout of this year’s crop ranging from 7 to 16 years of age.

“Our enrollment was up, and this year we had 14 girls in camp,” said Crary. “Last year we had one girl, so it’s been a great experience to teach equality in sports, and how women have the right to play as much as men.  Dwayne is a great young player, and he’s been great for us and representing his team. We are happy to come back and do what we can for the island.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: