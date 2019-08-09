BREAKING: A.C.C. charge Blake, Watson with corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission laid against Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) Vice-President Bruce Blake and former treasurer Canover Watson on Thursday (8 August,) following what they call a ‘complex and protracted investigation’.

Mr. Blake faces five charges, while Mr. Watson faces seven charges.

The charges including money laundering and false accounting at CIFA.

The A.C.C, in a statement Thursday, said both men have been bailed and they are scheduled to appear in Summary Court on 20 August.

According to the statement, Mr. Blake has been charged with one count of Secret Commissions contrary to s.21(1)C of the Anti-Corruption Law 2008; two counts of Acquiring or Retention of Criminal Property (Money Laundering) contrary to s.134(1) and s.135 of the Proceeds of Crime Law 2008, and two counts of False Accounting, contrary to s.255(1) of the Penal Code 2010 and 2013.

Mr. Watson has been charged with two counts of Secret Commissions contrary to s.21(1)C of the Anti-Corruption Law 2008 and 2014 (Revision), three counts of Transferring or Retention of Criminal Property (Money Laundering) contrary to s.133 and s.134(1) the Proceeds of Crime Law 2008; and two counts of False Accounting, contrary to s.255(1) of the Penal Code 2010 and 2013

(Revisions).

The charges come on the eve of a scheduled visit by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, along with CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani and a delegation of global football administrators.

They are set to decide the fate of funding for the Cayman Islands Football Association after it was sanctioned from financial support for three years.

In 2017, Mr. Blake was suspended from his role as Vice President after being arrested by the A.C.C, but he reappeared on the football scene over a year ago without mention from CIFA on why he had been allowed to resume his position.

Mr. Watson was released in June of this year after spending 28 months in prison for his role in the CarePay hospital scandal. He was later expelled from his role as CIFA Treasurer.

