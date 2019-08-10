Pan Am Games: Fraser makes B-Finals in 50 Freestyle

Olympian Brett Fraser made his second finals in the pool Friday (9 August) finishing fourth in Heat Three and ninth overall in the 50-metre Freestyle at the XVIII Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

The 29-year-old finished in a time of 22.74 to qualify for the B-Finals which begins Friday (9 August) evening at 8:45 p.m. EST. Fraser was .04 seconds off a spot in the A-Finals.

On Thursday (8 August), Fraser A-Finals in the 100 freestyle finishing eighth overall while clocking an Olympic Qualification Time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

19-year-old Lauren Hew wrapped up her Pan Am debut finishing 21st overall in the Women’s 100 Freestyle with a time of 27.13. Swimming in Heat Three, Hew finished seventh out of eight swimmers and would not qualify for finals.

On Saturday (10 August), John Bodden returns to the pool to compete in the Men’s 1500-metre Freestyle.

