Squash: Stafford wins silver, Binnie takes ninth straight Caribbean title

A rivalry with two of the Caribbean’s top athletes ended much like it had in past meetings as Jamaican Chris Binnie defeated Caymanian Cameron Stafford in straight sets (11-8, 11-2, 11-5) to win his ninth straight men’s singles title at the Caribbean Amateur Squash Championships, in Guyana.

After locking up gold in mixed doubles alongside Marlene West earlier in the day, Stafford could not break through in his fifth appearance in the regional finale.

“It was a great match,” said Stafford. “I played well in different areas, gave it a big push after all the squash I played beforehand, but finished second best. I am happy with my finishing position, and will keep fighting. I play again in the team event alongside my teammates.”

Binnie, who is ranked no. 96 in the Professional Squash Tour, says Stafford provided a stern challenge en route to the men’s singles title.

“I’m very happy and grateful for winning another title,” Binnie said. “Winning nine is quite special, but I wasn’t thinking about that. Cameron is a very tough opponent, and a very good player. We’ve had many battles in the past, and tonight was no different. The scores may not reflect it, but the match was close, and I was happy to come out winning.

“The Caribbean is such a good squash community, and we hope to keep growing it in the region and continue competing on the world stage. I start back on the pro tour in the fall, so I hope to use this as confidence to move forward and move back up the rankings.”

View the results here.

