Swimming: Four slated for 2019 FINA World Championships

Four swimmers representing the Cayman Islands are headed to Gwangju, South Korea for the 18th FINA Long Course World Championships held 12-28 July at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.

The team is highlighted by debuts of both Raya Embury-Brown and Jordan Crooks, alongside with 19-year-old Lauren Hew and Olympian Brett Fraser.

Crooks, 17, who will swim in both the 100-and 200-metre freestyle, is coming off a brilliant 18th NatWest Island Games in Gibraltar where he won gold in the 100-metre freestyle with a personal best of 49.94, silver as part of the 4×50-metre mixed relay, and bronze in the 50 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 100 backstroke. Crooks narrowly missed a medal in the 200 free, finishing fourth with a time of 1:52.88. The 200 free begins on Monday (22 July) while the 100 free begins on Wednesday 24 July.

Embury-Brown, 14, will compete in both the 400-and the 800-metre freestyle, was equally impressive in Gibraltar winning silver in both the 800-and 1500-metre freestyles, setting new Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and National short course record in the latter with a time of 17:26.26. The Stingray standout was inches from a third medal when she finished fourth in the 400 free with a time of 4:27.70. Embury-Brown’s 400 freestyle begins on Sunday 21 July, while the 800 free will hit the pool Friday 26 July.

Hew, 19, who will swim in both the 50-and 100-metre freestyle, is coming off the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation Championships (CCCAN) where she placed fifth in 200 free (2:12.96), sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.96), ninth in the 100 free (1:01.07) and seventh in the 50 free (27.57) in the long course event. Hew will compete 50 free Thursday 25 July, and in the 100 free on Saturday the 27th.

Fraser, 29, most recently swam at the 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim where he finished seventh overall. The two-time Cayman Islands Olympian will swim in the 50-metre freestyle. In 2012, Fraser swam the 50 free in a time of 22.91 seconds. Fraser will begin competing on Friday 26 July.

The foursome will also compete in the Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay on the final day of competition.

Follow the results here.

