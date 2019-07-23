Football: Gold and Silver titles for Academy Sports Club at USA Cup

Youth football teams representing Academy Sports Club emerged as winners of both the Under-12 Boys Gold Division and Under-12 Girls Silver Division after five days of action at the 2019 USA Cup in Blaine, Min.

After finishing group stage undefeated with a goal differential of 28-3 in three games, the Under-12 Boys cruised into the semifinals Friday (19 July) after defeating Minnesota’s Tonka United 4-0. On Saturday, Cayman would edge another Minnesota based club – Bloomington United – in a 5-4 victory. Facing Minnesota United Premier in the finals later in the day, three goals from Jaxon Cover would help to secure a 6-1 victory and the age division’s top prize with an unblemished record.

Finishing group play with a record of 2-1, Academy’s Under-12 Girls opened the knockout stage Friday with a 9-2 quarterfinal win over Minnesota’s Joy of the People. In semifinal action, three goals from Taegan Williams led the U12s to the finals in 4-0 win over Minnesota United Samba.

Facing Minnesota’s East Select Soccer in the finals, Williams would come up big again scoring three goals en route to a 4-2 victory.

Other clubs in action for Academy included the Boys Under-11s who lost 1-0 to Blaine United in the Gold Division quarterfinals, the Boys Under-14s who lost 1-0 in a penalty shootout to San Juan’s Club Atletico in the Silver Division quarterfinals, the Boys Under-16s who lost 5-0 to Ontario’s Milton Magic in the Gold Division quarterfinals, the Boys Under-17s who lost to 3-2 in a penalty shootout to Costa Rica’s Furati Football Club in the Gold Division quarterfinals, and the Girls Under-14s who lost 3-0 to American side Force Football Club in the Silver Division quarterfinals.

In total, seven youth football teams were in competition. This was the seventh appearance by Academy S.C. at the USA Cup.

