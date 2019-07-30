Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Football: Haiti take Group C in action-packed finale versus Cayman

July 29, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Needing a perfect performance on both sides of the ball, the Cayman Islands National Under-23s sent the crowd home with a barrage of offensive highlights to remember in a 2-2 draw with Group C winner Haiti Sunday (28 July) in the final game of the CONCACAF Caribbean Men’s Olympic qualifying round.

In the ninth minute, attacker Christopher Reeves muscled the ball of the Haitian midfielder, leading a counterattack up the wing where he found a streaking Elijah Seymour on pace who went airborne to tap in past keeper Isaac Rouad-Simon and give Cayman the 1-0 lead.

Haiti responded in the 25th minute when midfielder Dutherson Clerveaux paced through the Cayman midfield to fire hard from the edge of the box on keeper Albertini Holness who couldn’t corral the rebound, allowing attacker Peterson Joseph to gather the loose ball and equalize at 1-1.

In the 61st minute, a corner from Kareem Foster found left back Mason Duval on the far corner box, who then chipped a perfect pass over the defense and onto the foot of Leighton Thomas Jr. for a 2-1 lead.

However, just one minute into added time Haiti would equalize again as Peterson Joseph would rise above the Cayman defense and head in the brace to advance ‘Le Rouge et Bleu’ into the next round of the CONCACAF qualifiers. They’ll join Group A winner St. Kitts and Nevis, Group B winner Barbados and Group D winner Dominican Republic.

“We did enough to win the game,” said Head Coach Ben Pugh. “We went up 2-1 and pushed forward for another goal, but were susceptible to conceding, and that’s what happened.  The players efforts has been outstanding, I am really proud of all of them, and am disappointed to not qualify.”

Cayman finished third overall in Group C with a record of 0-1-1, behind second place Grenada who finished 1-0-1, and group winner Haiti who was 2-0-0 after defeating Grenada 2-0 Friday at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: