Land agreement between Dart, Cayman Rugby ongoing

August 1, 2019
Jordan Armenise
What was once a deal ‘at the finish line’ is now an ongoing negotiation.

Cayman 27 has learned that an agreement by Dart Real Estate gifting Cayman Rugby with 12-acres of land South of the Esterly Tibbetts Highway for a new facility on a 99-year peppercorn lease has not been signed and is still a work in progress.

Dart Real Estate nor Cayman Rugby would not provide comment on the issue, but the two sides did meet this week and are working on lease terms.

In November, the Cayman Islands Government gifted the rugby union a single acre of land in the corner of the plot on an identical peppercorn lease.

A non-formal agreement for the land between Dart and Cayman Rugby was said to be agreed upon back in April 2018.

 

