Basketball: Wyoming, Cincinnati advance to finals of Cayman Classic

Here are you day two evening highlights and day three scores from the Cayman Classic:

Day two:

Semi-Finals: Cincinnati 75 vs 48 Richmond

The Bearcats were lead by Cane Broome with 13 points, while Jacob Evans added for a 75-48 win.

Semi-Finals: Wyoming vs Louisiana-Lafayette

Alexanders Gorski scored 16 points, while Louis Adams added 14 and Wyoming stayed undefeated to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 70-61

Day three:

7th and 8th Place game

Iowa 95 vs 85 UAB

5th & 6th Place Game

South Dakota State vs Buffalo

3rd & 4th Place Game

Louisiana vs Richmond

