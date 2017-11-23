Basketball: Wyoming, Cincinnati advance to finals of Cayman Classic

Here are you day two evening highlights and day three scores from the Cayman Classic:
Day two:
Semi-Finals: Cincinnati 75 vs 48 Richmond
The Bearcats were lead by Cane Broome with 13 points, while Jacob Evans added for a 75-48 win.
Semi-Finals: Wyoming vs Louisiana-Lafayette
Alexanders Gorski scored 16 points, while Louis Adams added 14 and Wyoming stayed undefeated to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 70-61
Day three:
7th and 8th Place game
Iowa 95 vs 85 UAB
5th & 6th Place Game
South Dakota State vs Buffalo
3rd & 4th Place Game
Louisiana vs Richmond
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.