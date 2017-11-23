C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s Miss World returns from China

November 22, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Miss World Cayman Islands Kristin Amaya has returned to our shores from China where she competed in the pageant.

The competition brought young women from their respective countries to China where Ms. Amaya says she grew and learned from the humbling experience.

“To me attending the Miss World 2017 pageant has definitely refocused me and re-centered me to remember and appreciate the value in community and giving back and helping others. When I went there I felt very proud to kind of show case the beauty of my island and what my island had to offer,” said Ms. Amaya.

Ms. Amaya said with Miss World now over she hopes to continue her work with Meals on Wheels.

