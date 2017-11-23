Police seek public help in finding stolen rental car

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a rental car missing for nearly two months, but only reported stolen earlier today (22 November.)

The car, a white Hyundai Grand I-10, was rented on 27 September for one week, but was never returned.

The car is similar the one pictured with the story and is a 2017 model registration number 173-136.

Officers from George Town station are continuing investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

