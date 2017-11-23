C3 Pure Fibre
Police seek public help in finding stolen rental car

November 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a rental car missing for nearly two months, but only reported stolen earlier today (22 November.)
The car, a white Hyundai Grand I-10, was rented on 27 September for one week, but was never returned.
The car is similar the one pictured with the story and is a 2017 model registration number 173-136.
Officers from George Town station are continuing investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town police station at 949-4222.

