Immigration “processing” Ato Stephens matters after former coach released from prison

The Immigration Department says it’s working on the status of a former track coach sentenced to 18 months behind bars who is now out of prison.

Ato Stephens is out of Northward Prison on conditional release following his August conviction for misuse of an ICTA network. That conviction relates to illicit photos he received from a then 14-year-old girl.

Mr. Stephens had been sentenced to 18 months in prison and was to be deported after serving the sentence.

A statement from the Department of Immigration Friday (24 November) reads, “The DOI is aware of the matter and is currently processing all matters relating to his immigration status in the islands.

We are not in a position at this time to comment further.”

