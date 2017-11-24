C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Police arrest suspect in George Town Police Station break-in

November 23, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Police have arrested a George Town man for breaking into the George Town Police Station yesterday morning (22 November).

The 30-year-old was arrested this morning (23 November) on suspicion of trespass, damage to property and attempted theft from the police station.

According to the RCIPS the man along with another unidentified male entered the back lot of police station and attempted to steal a motorcycle, but they were disrupted by officers on the premises and fled the scene.

The man is currently in police custody and police are searching for his accomplice.

 

Felicia Rankin

