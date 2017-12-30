2017 Year in Review: September and October

We continue our year in review series, Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks takes us through top stories of September and October.

On 12 September the RCIPS opened an arson investigation after two cars were set ablaze in the Palm Dale area and a bottle of flammable liquid was thrown in the window of a nearby house. The next day the police started hunting for a man who broke into a Lantern Point residence and raped a woman. One day later, police confirm an investigation after skeletal remains were found in an empty Bodden Town lot.

In October, 18-year-old Andre Challenger and his dad James Challenger appeared in court for an animal cruelty charge for a burned dog. They were found guilty and wait to be sentenced in the new year.

October was a month of grief for the family of Tonie Rodriguez who passed away in a deadly collision in East End. Later in October a group of companies led by dart had been selected as the preferred bidder to partner with government to deliver an integrated solid waste management system. A contract is not expected to be signed until next spring but the government said it was a major step in the process.

On October the 13th Dart bought the seven-mile beach luxury hotel, the Ritz Carlton, from five-mile capital partners, LLC. A Dart Real Estate spokesperson declined to specify the purchase price. But said there will be no impact to operations and the long-term management agreement with the Ritz-Carlton hotel company.

Later in October 2 Caymanian men aged 23 and 25 were arrested after they seriously assaulted a police officer leaving the officer hospitalized nursing injuries the incident took place on the scene of a single car accident on the Esterly Tibbetts highway. That’s a roundup of some of you biggest stories for the months of September and October for this Year in Review.

