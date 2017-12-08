8-year-old girl in pitbull attack released from hospital

The 8-year-old girl attacked by a dog last week is out of the hospital and family members say doctors are pleased with her recovery.

Last week we brought you the story of an incident in Prospect, when a Pitbull escaped its tether and attacked the girl, biting her several times, including a serious bite to her ear.

The family said she was released from hospital before Christmas Day.

When asked about the fate of the pitbull involved, police said the dog was taken into custody by the Department of Agriculture, while the DOA told us police are leading the investigation and all comments must come from them.

