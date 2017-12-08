Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
8-year-old girl in pitbull attack released from hospital

December 28, 2017
Philipp Richter
The 8-year-old girl attacked by a dog last week is out of the hospital and family members say doctors are pleased with her recovery.
Last week we brought you the story of an incident in Prospect, when a Pitbull escaped its tether and attacked the girl, biting her several times, including a serious bite to her ear.
The family said she was released from hospital before Christmas Day.
When asked about the fate of the pitbull involved, police said the dog was taken into custody by the Department of Agriculture, while the DOA told us police are leading the investigation and all comments must come from them.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

