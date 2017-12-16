Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Blood bank smashes its goal of 500 donors for 2017

December 15, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Health Services Authority blood bank started 2017 with the ambitious goal of adding 500 new donors for the year.

With just about two weeks to go before the new year, the blood bank is reporting that it absolutely crushed its goal, eclipsing the 700 donor mark.

While that’s good news for the HSA, the need for blood on hand traditionally rises during the festive season.

“Unfortunately, accidents or certain situations do happen and that increases the need for blood, so we really want to put it out to the community, that if you thought of donating blood, please do,” said Lisa Parks, HSA Communications Manager.

The best part of donating blood: saving lives, and of course the friendly staff will also hook you up with some juice.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

