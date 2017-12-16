Blood bank smashes its goal of 500 donors for 2017

The Health Services Authority blood bank started 2017 with the ambitious goal of adding 500 new donors for the year.

With just about two weeks to go before the new year, the blood bank is reporting that it absolutely crushed its goal, eclipsing the 700 donor mark.

While that’s good news for the HSA, the need for blood on hand traditionally rises during the festive season.

“Unfortunately, accidents or certain situations do happen and that increases the need for blood, so we really want to put it out to the community, that if you thought of donating blood, please do,” said Lisa Parks, HSA Communications Manager.

The best part of donating blood: saving lives, and of course the friendly staff will also hook you up with some juice.

