Post Office extends hours for busy shipping season

The Christmas season is the busiest time of the year for Cayman’s Postal Service. It’s once again extending its opening hours to meet the demand.

Deputy Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks told cayman 27 it’s all hands on deck at the Post Office. While many of the deadlines to ship items abroad in time for Christmas arrival have passed.

She says postal customers expecting inbound items can save themselves a trip with just a few clicks of a mouse.

For incoming mail, and that’s the big one for us, we want to make sure that every child has the christmas gifts they are expecting, send in those invoices to parcel post at gov dot k-y via email, save yourselves the hassle of having to come down.

Extended holiday hours vary by location, with some opening as late as 6 pm for your convenience.

View the complete list of Post Office hours here.

