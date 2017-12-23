Car crashes into Foster’s Supermarket

Patrons at the Foster’s Supermarket by the airport looked on in disbelief as a car crashed into the grocery stores emergency exit doors.

This all happened around 1 p.m. Friday (22 December.)

Witnesses tell us no-one was injured in the crash.

A store manager says the driver was an elderly woman who experienced some complications with her shoes, which caused the unfortunate accident.

Foster’s store manager Thomas Cannon said, “This lady was trying to park in the handicap place, an elderly lady, her sandal slipped off of her foot and she lost control of what was the brake and gas jumped the parking block and ran into the wall and did some damage to the building. But she’s okay no one was injured.”

