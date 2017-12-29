Cayman Islands weather forecast: 28-29 December

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with the high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers west of the Cayman area drifting southwest.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 5:36 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:27 a.m. High 7:17 a.m. Low 1:21 p.m. High 6:22 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:55 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:59 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Saturday evening.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

