Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 28-29 December

December 28, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with the high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers west of the Cayman area drifting southwest.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.  Seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.  Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 5:36 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:27 a.m. High 7:17 a.m. Low 1:21 p.m. High 6:22 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:55 p.m. Today.  SUNRISE: 6:59 a.m. Tomorrow.

 OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Saturday evening.

About the author

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

