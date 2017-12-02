Cayman’s first drag show raises funds for AIDS foundation

The Cayman Islands saw their first drag queen show last night (1 December) at the Kimpton Seafire.

The Dinner, drinks and drag event was put on by the Cayman AIDS foundation to raise funds and awareness about HIV and aids.

Director Noel Cayasso-Smith said his team came up with the idea to host a drag show because it has never been done before and they want to explore different ways of fundraising instead of their traditional galas.

“It’s really time that people realize that love is love and it’s not all about it being drag, it’s not a gay thing it’s just being accepted, it’s also being raising awareness and it’s also stepping out of the box and being who you are,” said Mr. Cayasso-Smith.

As part of Cayman’s World AIDS Day Free HIV Testing Week, you’re welcome to get tested at the following locations:

• George Town General Practice Clinic Monday – Friday from 9am to 1pm

• Bodden Town Health Centre Monday – Friday from 9am to 1pm

• West Bay Health Centre Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 1pm

• East End Health Centre Monday – Friday from 1 to 3pm on Monday and 9 to 1pm Tuesday – Friday

• North Side Health Centre Tuesday – Friday from 1to 3pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 9am to 1pm on Tuesday and Friday

• Cayman AIDS Foundation Monda and Wednesday from 2 to 4pm

• Cayman Islands Red Cross Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4pm

• Seven Mile Beach Medical Clinic on Saturday from 9am to 11am

• Faith Hospital Cayman Brac Monday – Friday from 9am to 1pm

• Little Cayman Clinic on Thursday from 9am to 1pm

