Young martial artists strike a chord with instructors

A total of 76 young martial artists struck a chord with their instructors Saturday (25 November) at the Purple Dragon belt grading event.

Of those 76, 69 tested for Don Jitsu and seven for Purple Dragon Aikido. All students earned a higher rank that the rank they were recommended for based on performance.

The Purple Dragon students flashed a variety of skills, including some sparring, fitness and self defense skills.

“My impression here of the martial arts in Purple Dragon is very, very good,” said Purple Dragon International Founder Professor Don Jacobs said. “The exposure that the Purple Dragon is bringing back to the Cayman Islands is amazing.”

This was one of two grading events per year. The next takes place in May.

