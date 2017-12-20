Controversial sign taken down in the Brac

A photo from Cayman Brac circulating on social media had prompted a police warning. The sign, painted in the similar vein of artwork from Brac artist Ron “Foots” Kynes, was flagged by the RCIPS.

Police say last Wednesday, they were informed of a blatantly offensive and defamatory sign posted near the airport. Police said they removed the sign and warned that circulation of this image, which has gone viral, could also be a violation of the law.

The RCIPS strongly cautions anyone who has received the image not to circulate it.

We also reached out to Mr. Kynes for comment, he has distanced himself from the sign.

