Foreclosure hearing postponed due to judge’s illness

December 19, 2017
Joe Avary
Gregory Watt, the Bodden Town man who told Cayman 27 he’s facing foreclosure for just $3,000 in arrears will have to wait to see a judge.

Gregory Watt greets an acquaintance as he arrived to his scheduled hearing. He later found it was postponed.

Mr. Watt said he was prepared for his scheduled eviction hearing this morning, but his court appearance, which was supposed to take place in chambers, was delayed due to the judge’s illness.

From the day he first shared his story with Cayman 27, Mr. Watt has said he has put his faith in the justice system.

“I can only hope and trust that this will have a good ending for me and as such this will be a good ending for the Cayman people,” said Mr. Watt.

Mr. Watt said his hearing has been rescheduled for Thursday the 21st.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

