Fredrick ends 36-year career, Gov’t says succession plan in the works

Hazard Management Director McCleary Fredrick is calling it a day.

His retirement takes effect on 29 December bringing to a close 36 years in the Civil Service.

No-one has been named in his place, but government officials say a succession plan is in the works and the post will be advertised by the end of the year.

Mr. Fredrick was instrumental in the development of a building code in Cayman and helped in the creation of Hazard Management. He was the first international recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the Florida Governors hurricane conference held in May.

Last Thursday (7 December) colleagues, friends and family gathered at Government Administration Building to bid him farewell.

