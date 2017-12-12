Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Crime News

CI Coast Guard progresses, UK officers seconded to help

December 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government is moving forward with its plans to create Cayman’s coast guard and they are getting some UK help to make it happen.
According to a media statement, today (11 December) Head of Border Force’s UK National Targeting Centre Colin Brown and Commander Phil Bostock from the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency have been seconded to Cayman to help establish the coast guard.
Both men will arrive in January. Officer Brown will be attached here for an initial six- month period and Commander Bostock will be here for a year.
The UK officers will be advising on creating an integrated Border Protection Service and the Coast Guard respectively. A steering committee has been appointed to oversee both projects.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

