CI Coast Guard progresses, UK officers seconded to help

Government is moving forward with its plans to create Cayman’s coast guard and they are getting some UK help to make it happen.

According to a media statement, today (11 December) Head of Border Force’s UK National Targeting Centre Colin Brown and Commander Phil Bostock from the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency have been seconded to Cayman to help establish the coast guard.

Both men will arrive in January. Officer Brown will be attached here for an initial six- month period and Commander Bostock will be here for a year.

The UK officers will be advising on creating an integrated Border Protection Service and the Coast Guard respectively. A steering committee has been appointed to oversee both projects.

