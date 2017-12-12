Prison rehabilitation programme helps to break the cycle

The Prisons Service recently lauded 24 former inmates who participated in the temporary license rehabilitation programme.

They say four remain employed through the programme which aims to link inmates with business owners who can give them the skills to get a job when they are released.

“It’s really about increasing skills, giving them opportunities. It’s good for them that they go out, they’ve got structure in their lives a lot of them haven’t had that before and also they get rewards they feel that they’re contributing something to society so there’s a lot of things that are big hitters on this so I think it’s an excellent scheme,” said Prison Director Neil Lavis.

Mr. Lavis said some of the men have gone on to successful jobs in construction, local stores and even the Turtle Farm.

