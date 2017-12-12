Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Culture News

Round Eight Proud of Them honourees shine

December 11, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Young Bodden Towners shined in Round Eight of the Proud of Them 2017 awards, with half of the awardees hailing from the Eastern district.
The 12 awardees were nominated in the areas of academics, sports, community service and culture and were all honoured in a ceremony at George Town yacht club on 29 November.
Each honouree received a proud of them a certificate and $500. The honourees will also be profiled in the local media.
The full list of recipients were; Sarah Clair Jackson, 17, GT, – academics; Brianna Bodden,16, BT – Academics; Anja van Genderen, BT – academics; Kareem Foster, 17, BT, – Sports; Joshewa Frederick-Charlery, 20, GT –  Sports; Jonathan Key, 18, GT – Academics; Jared McGill, GT –  Community Service; Bradley McLaughlin, 15, BT – Culture; Jenelle McLaughlin, 23, GT – George Town, Academics/Community Service; Isabella Powery, 14, WB – Sports; Janelle Syms, 19, WB – Academics and Ashli Welcome, 22 , BT – Academics.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

