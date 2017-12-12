Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Top Story: National Trust’s Land Reserve Fund drive

December 11, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The National Trust is getting set to start its fundraising drive for it’s Land Reserve Fund and tonight (11 December) National Trust’s Stuart Mailer and Christina Pineda joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss their planned efforts.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas on Cardinal Avenue
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: