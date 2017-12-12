The National Trust is getting set to start its fundraising drive for it’s Land Reserve Fund and tonight (11 December) National Trust’s Stuart Mailer and Christina Pineda joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss their planned efforts.
-
Share This!
Top Story: National Trust’s Land Reserve Fund drive
December 11, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Tuesday 12 December Cayman 27 News cancelled
December 12, 2017
Culture • News
Visiting boater alleges ‘strip search’ at the hands of Customs
December 11, 2017
Crime • News
Four teens bailed after weekend wounding
December 11, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.