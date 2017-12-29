John Gray High School student body donates funds to student diagnosed with Leukemia

It’s the season of giving and in the spirit of the season students at John Gray High School joined together to donate $1000 for a good cause. That cause, helping fellow schoolmate Albert Ebanks with his medical expenses. Mr. Ebanks was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“We right now are going through a long and hard journey, it’s not going to be easy but with people like them, it makes it easier for us,” said Caesar Martinez, Mr. Ebanks’ stepfather.

Mr. Martinez was overwhelmed with emotion when the John Gray student body donated $1,000 to his son.

“Our life changed the day that my wife had to travel to United States, when she got there after exams, they told her that he had been diagnosed with leukemia,” said Mr. Martinez.

16-year-old Albert has been in hospital in Florida since the middle of July, right after he was diagnosed with Leukemia. Mr. Martinez remained on the island and said he is still trying to make ends meet, in addition to the medical bills.

“I have to deal with everything here by myself you know, pay our mortgage, cover her expenses over there at the hospital, buying food for Albert, paying taxi rides from one hospital to another,” said Mr. Martinez.

Mr. Martinez said the students’ donation gives the family some relief, not only financially, but also by knowing there are others out there willing to help.

“Cause trust me with my salary alone, it’s not even enough to pay my mortgage so I have been doing my job in the daytime and getting another job in the evening so I can cover some of that,” said Mr. Martinez.

Mr. Martinez said that Albert no longer has traces of leukemia in his blood and will be undergoing a bone marrow transplant that is scheduled for January, with his mother will be the donor. Mr. Martinez said he will be going to visiting Albert soon but right now is appealing to the public for financial assistance.

To assist the Ebanks-Martinez family, please contact them on 546-4824 or 517-8096.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

