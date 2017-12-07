Flow – Double Data Christmas
Man held with 2 lbs of cocaine at ORIA

December 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 30-year-old Caymanian man is arrested with two pounds of cocaine.
According to a Customs statement issued this afternoon (6 December.) The Bodden Town man was arrested yesterday (5 December) morning when he arrived at the Owen Roberts International Airport on a domestic flight from Cayman Brac.
Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the arrest was the result of a joint Customs and Royal Cayman Islands Police Service operation. He said investigations are continuing

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

