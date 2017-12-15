Mental Health Facility plans head to Planning for approval

Cayman’s proposed long-term residential Mental Health Facility is heading to planning this month for approval. Today (14 December) Government announced that the plan drawn up by Toronto-based Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc. is ready.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said that the new facility will better facilitate those with mental health needs who are currently being sent off island for treatment. However patients will only be by referral. She said,”This facility will be a part of a continuum of care for mental health patients in the Cayman Islands and we expect that it would be through referral by their practitioners.”

The mental health facility will be built on 15 acres of land off High Rock Road in East End and will be funded and run by government. Ground-breaking expected by next summer and the facility scheduled to open in summer 2019 and will incorporate a main building and nine cottages, each of which can accommodate six patients.

