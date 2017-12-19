Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
One man hospitalized, driver arrested after motorcycle collision

December 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
A 40-year-old George Town man is arrested and bailed on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motor vehicle collision on West Bay Road last night (17 December.)

Police say around 7:30 last night they responded to a crash involving a black Suzuki motorcycle and a Grey Honda CRV. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital. He’s being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.

West Bay Road was temporarily closed following the incident as officers conducted their traffic investigation, it was reopened to traffic shortly after 12 this morning (18 December.)

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

