GT Businessman robbed by two gunmen outside home

December 18, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a businessman as he arrived at his George Town home near Smith Road Friday (15 December) night.

According to the RCIPS the victim drove home after closing up his two night-time businesses.

When he parked, two men dressed in black exited a black car and approached him demanding money, they were armed with handguns.

The man gave them cash from his car.

The robbers then fled. There were no shots fired or injuries at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the confidential tip line at 949-7777

Felicia Rankin

