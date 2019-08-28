Same-sex marriage appeal set to begin Wednesday

Government’s challenge of the Grand Court’s ruling legalising same-sex marriages here heads to the Appeal Court Wednesday (27 August).

Same-sex couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden will be heading back to court for what is expected to be a lengthy legal battle.

They had challenged the local Marriage Law in a bid to get legally married here.

Back in March Chief Justice, Anthony Smellie ruled in their favour.

He said then, Cayman’s definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman was unconstitutional and violated multiple rights.

He ordered the Marriage Law be changed so same-sex couples are allowed equal access to marriage.

The government’s appeal of that ruling is set for three days of hearing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

