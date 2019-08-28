Man charged in Bodden Town stabbing

A Bodden Town man accused of stabbing a woman in her head appears in court Tuesday (27 August).

He is 29-year-old Troy Andre Ivey.

Ivey appeared on charges of wounding and carrying an offensive weapon.

The incident happened Sunday (25 August) morning following an altercation that involved a car crash.

Officers had responded to a report that a man was heard threatening to stab a woman.

By the time police found them the car they were in slid off the road near Gun Square and the woman was nursing stab wounds.

She was treated at the hospital and discharged.

