Crime News

Man charged in Bodden Town stabbing

August 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A Bodden Town man accused of stabbing a woman in her head appears in court Tuesday (27 August).
He is 29-year-old Troy Andre Ivey.
Ivey appeared on charges of wounding and carrying an offensive weapon.
The incident happened Sunday (25 August) morning following an altercation that involved a car crash.
Officers had responded to a report that a man was heard threatening to stab a woman.
By the time police found them the car they were in slid off the road near Gun Square and the woman was nursing stab wounds.
She was treated at the hospital and discharged.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter.

