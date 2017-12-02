Flow – Double Data Christmas
RBC makes bold changes

December 1, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
RBC Royal Bank says it’s changing the way it does business with customers and in turn roles for its employees are changing too whether that means job losses remains unknown. In a press conference today (1 December) Area vice president & RBC country manager Omari Corbin announced some services will be cut as a part of the companies future plans. The company said it’s launching a new mobile app as it looks to expand online. He said, ” We will no longer be cashing cheques for non-RBC clients. Effective 15 January we will no longer be offering our fast deposit service effect January 31 we will no longer be offering over the counter wire transfers and also no longer be offering over the counter standing orders for credit cards.” Cayman 27 specifically asked several times whether the development would mean job losses or branch closings. We were not given a yes or no. A spokesperson said the changes will affect the daily activities and responsibilities of some roles.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

