More gas station seeks to sell liquor in quarterly liquor license meeting

More gas stations have put in their applications seeking the right to sell alcohol on Sundays.

This even as there’s no resolution to the Peanuts gas station licensing issue.

Today (1 December) the Liquor Licensing Board met for their quarterly meeting and Johnny Brown of Esso gas station submitted his application hoping for a retail license to operate on Sundays.

However, businessman Robert Hamaty objected this application.

The board said it is uncertain how the gas station owner would manage to ensure no consumption of alcohol would take place on the premises if a retail license were granted.

Mr. Hamaty also questioned the legitimacy of the board and its practices saying there is nobody questioning the law.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

