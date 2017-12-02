Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

More gas station seeks to sell liquor in quarterly liquor license meeting

December 1, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

More gas stations have put in their applications seeking the right to sell alcohol on Sundays.

This even as there’s no resolution to the Peanuts gas station licensing issue.

Today (1 December) the Liquor Licensing Board met for their quarterly meeting and Johnny Brown of Esso gas station submitted his application hoping for a retail license to operate on Sundays.

However, businessman Robert Hamaty objected this application.

The board said it is uncertain how the gas station owner would manage to ensure no consumption of alcohol would take place on the premises if a retail license were granted.

Mr. Hamaty also questioned the legitimacy of the board and its practices saying there is nobody questioning the law.

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: