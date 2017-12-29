Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Residents weigh in on gospel concert controversy

December 28, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Today (28 December) our cameras took to the streets to see how residents feel about the growing controversy over Sunday’s (31 December) gospel concert at the Lion’s Centre. Click on the video to view their comments. Also we want to know what you think so leave a comment on our website Cayman27.ky or any one of our social media pages by searching for Cayman 27.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: