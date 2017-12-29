Today (28 December) our cameras took to the streets to see how residents feel about the growing controversy over Sunday’s (31 December) gospel concert at the Lion’s Centre. Click on the video to view their comments. Also we want to know what you think so leave a comment on our website Cayman27.ky or any one of our social media pages by searching for Cayman 27.
-
Residents weigh in on gospel concert controversy
December 28, 2017
1 Min Read
