Pleas for help as friends rally around Shedden Road fire victim

Police have confirmed that yesterday’s (27 December) blaze in George Town is an act of arson, but they have not confirmed the circumstances.

But today (28 December) friends of the woman severely injured in the blaze off Shedden Road are rallying behind her and they are pleading for your help to get her home for medical treatment.

Elaine Ricketts, remains hospitalized today. She was reportedly set on fire yesterday by an unknown assailant and the fire spread to her home.

The blaze left 10 people homeless. Friend Kerry-Ann Fearon says it will cost around $16,000 to $25 000 to get her off island to her native Jamaica for treatment. Cayman 27 understand Ms. Ricketts was in Cayman on a work permit, but her insurance was not up to date.

” I am actually appealing to the public for help. If they can help in any way they can. I have set up a bank account at bank of Butterfield. I did put my number out in the media also to contact me for any help,” Ms. Fearon said.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222. If you would like to help you can call Ms. Fearon at 345-323-4969. The account number to make deposits #136 111 509 0019.

