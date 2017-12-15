Cayman’s escaped the EU’s blacklist last week and at that same time Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and MLAs Chris Saunders and Barbara Conolly were in the UK attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting where the issue was raised. Mr Miller joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath discuss reactions to that announcement and more.
-
Top Story: Miller discusses EU Blacklist
December 14, 2017
1 Min Read
