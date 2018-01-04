Rough seas moves ships and vendors to Spotts dock

The National Weather Service this morning (3 January) advised of more rough seas, saying small craft should exercise caution over open water and some swells are likely along the West coast.

The conditions forced three cruise ships away from George Town and to Spotts dock.

More than 8000 people were on board the ships and local vendors told us businesses is good when the ships head East.

“It’s good that we can sell coconuts here, and you know make everyone happy. They’re happy, we’re happy so its positive definitely,” said local coconut vendor Josh Clarke.

Store owner John Schirn said, “Tourists are sometimes a little disappointed that they don’t go into George Town, but we do get a lot of compliments on us vendors coming out here, setting up so it helps.”

Even higher waves are expected for tomorrow when four ships are scheduled to arrive.

