Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Rough seas moves ships and vendors to Spotts dock

January 3, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The National Weather Service this morning (3 January) advised of more rough seas, saying small craft should exercise caution over open water and some swells are likely along the West coast.

The conditions forced three cruise ships away from George Town and to Spotts dock.

More than 8000 people were on board the ships and local vendors told us businesses is good when the ships head East.

“It’s good that we can sell coconuts here, and you know make everyone happy. They’re happy, we’re happy so its positive definitely,” said local coconut vendor Josh Clarke.

Store owner John Schirn said, “Tourists are sometimes a little disappointed that they don’t go into George Town, but we do get a lot of compliments on us vendors coming out here, setting up so it helps.”

Even higher waves are expected for tomorrow when four ships are scheduled to arrive.

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: