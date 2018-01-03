Truman Bodden Law School lecturer Laura Panades joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live to talk more about her research into public-private partnerships. That research was recently published in a EU Parliament funded book on sustainable development and presented in Brussels.
-
TBLS law lecturer Laura Panades details public-private partnership research
January 2, 2018
1 Min Read
