News

TBLS law lecturer Laura Panades details public-private partnership research

January 2, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Truman Bodden Law School lecturer Laura Panades joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live to talk more about her research into public-private partnerships. That research was recently published in a EU Parliament funded book on sustainable development and presented in Brussels.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: