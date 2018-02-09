Grove Development met with resistance from residents

Attorneys representing a developer and others representing Seven Mile Beach condo owners duked it out before the Central Planning Authority board yesterday (7 February.)

At the center of all of it, a proposed commercial and residential complex on West Bay Road called The Grove.

More than a dozen owners at complexes like the Great House, Avalon and Platana wrote the board to object to the proposed development.

Attorneys there said many are concerned bars and clubs could disturb the residential area creating security issues and traffic congestion.

Objectors also voiced concern that the residences in the complex would be rented via Air BnB, attracting waves of strangers to the area and lowering property values.

attorneys for the Grove developers insisted no bars or clubs are planned and that the NRA has said the development would not create safety hazards.

Developers say private security will be hired.

The board’s decision on the fate of the grove is still undetermined Wednesday evening up to news time.

