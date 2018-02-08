Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
CAL flight experiences propeller system issues, returns shortly after takeoff

February 7, 2018
Kevin Morales
A Cayman Airways flight bound for for Cayman Brac Wednesday morning (7 February) returned to Grand Cayman due to issues with the plane’s propeller systems.

The Saab 340 B+ operating flight kX 4003 returned shortly after takeoff, according to a Cayman Airways spokesperson.

CAL says the captain noticed an abnormal indication with the propeller system.

The aircraft has been removed from service.

Cayman Airways is not calling it an emergency situation, saying the captain elected to return to Grand Cayman, according to a CAL press statement. The captain did not declare an emergency but says the Cayman Islands Airports Authority placed emergency services on standby as a precautionary measure, according to the release. 

The aircraft landed safely and passengers moved to the next flight bound for the Brac.

This is at least the fourth time since September a Cayman Airways flight was forced to return to Grand Cayman, although the airline only considers one of those instances an emergency situation.

CAL says it boasts one of the best safety records in the industry.

Kevin Morales

